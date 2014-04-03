The Offseason Starts Now...We Mean 4/21

We will begin the first day of our offseason workout program on Monday, April 21, at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Here's a look at our full offseason program schedule:
First Day: April 21
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9-12
Mandatory Minicamp: June 17-19
As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:
PHASE 1: The first two weeks of the program
Activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.
PHASE 2: The next three weeks of the program
On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
PHASE 3: The next four weeks of the program
Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.