The Official Jets Podcast Recap: WR-KR Braxton Berrios

Jets Wide Receiver-Punt Returner Discusses His Time at Miami, His First NFL TD and More

Sep 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

berrios-pod-E_SZM30275

Jets WR Braxton Berrios joins this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS. Berrios discusses going to the college he grew up rooting for, fashion and his first NFL touchdown.

Podcast highlights include:

  • 2:49 – His love of coffee
  • 4:20 – Growing up a Miami Hurricanes fan and following his childhood idols who went there
  • 6:53 – His time at The U, his final game against Florida State
  • 10:32 – Being a Valedictorian at Miami
  • 12:20 – The first TD of his NFL career
  • 13:50 – Learning from Jamison Crowder
  • 17:00 – His post-career aspirations
  • 19:52 – Who is the Jets' fashionista?

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

Related Content

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Colts
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Colts

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 3 Matchup in Indianapolis
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Marqui Christian (26) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Jets Sign S Marqui Christian

Former Rams Player Has 83 Career Tackles, 12 Special Steams Stops
Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 3 vs. the Colts
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 3 vs. the Colts

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bryce Hager waits for the snap of the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
news

Jets Sign 3 Players to Practice Squad

LB Bryce Hager Played Under Gregg Williams with Rams
Alex Lewis: Jets QB Sam Darnold Has Grown By Leaps and Bounds
news

Alex Lewis: Jets QB Sam Darnold Has Grown By Leaps and Bounds

Veteran Jets OL Praises Darnold's Leadership; Says Rookie T Mekhi Becton Has Done a Great Job
Jets Sign WR Josh Malone to Active Roster, Place CB Arthur Maulet on IR
news

Jets Sign WR Josh Malone to Active Roster, Place CB Arthur Maulet on IR

Green & White Also Release LB Paul Worrilow from Practice Squad
Jets T Mekhi Becton Graded as NFL's Top Rookie on Offense Through Two Weeks 
news

Jets T Mekhi Becton Graded as NFL's Top Rookie on Offense Through Two Weeks 

Pro Football Focus: QB Sam Darnold Finished No. 7 Among QBs in Week 2 
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
news

First Look: Jets at Colts

Sam Darnold, Jets Travel to Indianapolis to Take on Philip Rivers in America's Heartland
Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold: 'No One Is Going to Back Down'
news

Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold: 'No One Is Going to Back Down'

Injury List Grows With Addition of C Connor McGovern and WR Breshad Perriman
RB Frank Gore's Message to Jets: 'Get Better' in All Three Phases
news

RB Frank Gore's Message to Jets: 'Get Better' in All Three Phases

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. 49ers?
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. 49ers?

QB Sam Darnold, CB Bless Austin Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to San Francisco

Advertising