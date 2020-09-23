The Official Jets Podcast Recap: WR-KR Braxton Berrios

Jets WR Braxton Berrios joins this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS. Berrios discusses going to the college he grew up rooting for, fashion and his first NFL touchdown.
Podcast highlights include:
- 2:49 – His love of coffee
- 4:20 – Growing up a Miami Hurricanes fan and following his childhood idols who went there
- 6:53 – His time at The U, his final game against Florida State
- 10:32 – Being a Valedictorian at Miami
- 12:20 – The first TD of his NFL career
- 13:50 – Learning from Jamison Crowder
- 17:00 – His post-career aspirations
- 19:52 – Who is the Jets' fashionista?
