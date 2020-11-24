The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Thanksgiving Edition with Bart Scott

Bart Scott Previews Jets vs. Dolphins in Week 12

Nov 24, 2020 at 10:54 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

pod-dolphins-E_SZP_1775

On this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS, hosts Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen discuss when the Jets have played on Thanksgiving, the team's performance against the Chargers and look around the NFL. Bart Scott also joined to preview Jets-Dolphins in Week 12. Podcast highlights include:

  • 1:10 – Working Thanksgiving football games.
  • 4:35 – The offense turning a page against the Patriots and Chargers
  • 8:20 – Sam Darnold's injury status and how he could play with a healthy receiving corps.
  • 10:17 – Look around the NFL.
  • 20:23 – Jets-Dolphins preview with Bart Scott.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

Related Content

news

For Chris Herndon, a Confidence-Building Game in the Nick of Time

A Full Complement of WRs Opens a Window for Jets' Top TE
news

Jets Sign RB Josh Adams, Place La'Mical Perine on Injured Reserve

Green & White Also Place K Sam Ficken on IR, Sign TE Ross Travis to Active Roster
news

First Look: Jets vs. Dolphins

Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa Will Start His First Game Against the Green & White in Week 12
news

Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold Progressing, But Status Uncertain for Dolphins Game

Third-Year QB Says 'The Shoulder Feels Good Throwing'
news

Jets Release QB Mike White; Restore TE Ross Travis to Practice Squad

Travis Was Elevated to Active Roster for Week 9 Game vs. Patriots
news

Through Difficult Times, Jets' RB Frank Gore Keeps His Focus

'I Can at Least Show These Young Men' the Way to Work  
news

Jets Team Up With Food Bank For New York City To Provide Meals To New Yorkers In Need This Holiday Season

$15,000 Donation Will Provide 75,000 Meals for New Yorkers
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Chargers?

QB Joe Flacco, 2 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to Chargers
news

Jets WRs Breshad Perriman & Denzel Mims Wake Things Up in a Rousing 2nd Half

After No 1st-Half Catches, They Team Up with Joe Flacco to Make Things Interesting Before Loss to Chargers
news

Joe Flacco: 'We Can Play With These Teams'

Jets Fall Into First-Half Hole, Battle, but Fall Short at Chargers
news

Jets DL Henry Anderson Can't Block Out His & Teammates' Frustrations

Veteran Tried to Turn the Tide in Loss to Chargers by Smothering a Punt, Notching Several Tackles for Loss

Advertising