The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Special Teams Coordinator Brant Boyer

Bart Scott Previews Jets vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 9

Nov 03, 2020 at 12:56 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

boyer-pod-E_mk4_2201

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer joins this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS and discussed what he likes to do in his free time, why and how he got into coaching after starting a hunting business, what he looks for in his players and more. Bart Scott also joins to preview Jets-Patriots in Week 9. Podcast highlights include:

  • 2:15 – Boyer's hobbies.
  • 6:44 – Why he became a coach.
  • 10:00 – Being a part of the University of Arizona's 'Desert Swarm' defense.
  • 11:10 – When scouting, what he looks for in players.
  • 13:59 – Who he believes is the best returner in NFL history.
  • 15:15 – His playing career and being a part of an expansion team.
  • 22:39 – Jets-Patriots preview with Bart Scott.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

