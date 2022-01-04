The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Reviewing Zach Wilson's Best Game to Date, Bryce Hall 1-on-1 and More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable rave about Zach Wilson's best performance of the season against the defending Super Bowl Champions (1:48).

They also break down the excellent play of the offensive line (11:56) and how Braxton Berrios has exploded onto the scene (16:32).

Jets CB Bryce Hall joins the pod to discuss his evolution as a player and what he has to do to take the next step (21:12).