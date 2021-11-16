The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Reviewing the First Half of 2021, Alijah Vera-Tucker 1-on-1 & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Rookie Guard About His Growth During 2021

Nov 16, 2021 at 02:18 PM
Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable look at the Jets halfway through the season and explore their fortunes going forward, especially on defense (1:47).

They shift to the offense (5:56) and three rookies who continue to thrive (15:29) plus the QB landscape for a club that has played 4 signal-callers in 9 games. (20:23).

The guys are also joined by rookie OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and talk adjusting to the NFL, the Dolphins blitzes and New York winters (25:51). They end with a Jets-Dolphins Preview and X-factors for Sunday.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast presented by WynnBET episodes, click here.

