The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Previewing the 2022 Senior Bowl with Jim Nagy

Host Eric Allen Talks with Senior Bowl Executive Director About the Jets' Coaching Staff Leading a Team in Mobile

Jan 25, 2022 at 09:34 AM
AP21031538562863-senior-bowl-pod-thumb
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Host Eric Allen is joined by Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl.

They discuss the New York Jets being chosen to lead the National Team (1:52) and break down the advantages that come with the experience (5:45).

After 106 players drafted last season participated in the Senior Bowl, they talk about the impact of the week on the draft process (07:25). 

Finally, the guys talk about this year's group of linebackers (14:00), tight ends (15:24), wide receivers (17:26) and offensive linemen (19:07).

For all of the Official Jets Podcast presented by WynnBET episodes, click here.

