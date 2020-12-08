The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Neville Hewitt

Bart Scott Previews Jets vs. Raiders in Week 14

Dec 08, 2020 at 09:47 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

neville-podcast-E_SZ2_1531

Jets LB Neville Hewitt joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS and discussed being an undrafted free agent, his relationship with his mother (who was incarcerated for drug trafficking), the team's heartbreaking loss to the Raiders and more . Bart Scott also joined to preview Jets-Seahawks in Week 14. Podcast highlights include:

  • 2:15 – How the pandemic affected what he wanted to accomplish in the offseason.
  • 6:43 – How being an undrafted free agent shaped him.
  • 10:05 – His favorite hit of his career.
  • 10:57 – His relationship with his mother, who was incarcerated.
  • 16:30 – Losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Raiders.
  • 24:31 – Jets-Seahawks preview with Bart Scott.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

