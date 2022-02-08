The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Mike LaFleur 1-on-1 at the 2022 Senior Bowl

Host Eric Allen Talks with the Jets Offensive Coordinator in Mobile

Feb 08, 2022 at 12:28 PM
E_SZ1_0707-lafleur-thumb

Host Eric Allen sits down with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to discuss the Senior Bowl coaching experience and its impact.

They talk about the nuances of putting a playbook together for the Senior Bowl and the advantages of coaching up top prospects leading to the NFL Draft (5:20).

LaFleur also talks about his family tree of coaches and his personal history of coaching (9:50).

Finally, LaFleur reflects on his first season as Jets offensive coordinator and his words to players heading into the offseason (30:30).

For all of the Official Jets Podcast presented by WynnBET episodes, click here.

