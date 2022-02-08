The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Mike LaFleur 1-on-1 at the 2022 Senior Bowl

Host Eric Allen sits down with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to discuss the Senior Bowl coaching experience and its impact.
They talk about the nuances of putting a playbook together for the Senior Bowl and the advantages of coaching up top prospects leading to the NFL Draft (5:20).
LaFleur also talks about his family tree of coaches and his personal history of coaching (9:50).
Finally, LaFleur reflects on his first season as Jets offensive coordinator and his words to players heading into the offseason (30:30).