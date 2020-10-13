The Official Jets Podcast Recap: John Franklin-Myers

Jets DL John Franklin-Myers joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS and discussed missing his draft call, going winless in high school, his first sack of the 2020 season and more. Bart Scott also joins to preview Jets-Dolphins in Week 6. Podcast highlights include:
- 3:18 – How he missed his initial draft phone call.
- 7:04 – His time at Stephen F. Austin.
- 9:35 – Learning from Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh as a rookie with the Rams and going to the Super Bowl.
- 14:16 – How his grandfather influenced his study habits and becoming a scholar athlete.
- 19:48 – His fear of flying.
- 29:32 – Jets-Dolphins preview with Bart Scott.
