The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Young Jets Roster Will Continue to Grow, Quincy Williams 1-on-1 and More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable dig deep into the Jets' recent performances (4:12) and how rookie QB Zach Wilson has progressed this season (12:10).
The guys also break down how young the 2021 Jets have been and how they can grow going into next season (40:13).
Jets Linebacker Quincy Williams joins the show to chat about facing his old squad, the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing with his brother, and his epic "finishing move" The Dragon Punch (22:43).
Finally, the guys talk analytics and MVP candidates with a closing thought on Jets-Jaguars.