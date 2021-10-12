The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Jets Can Improve After the Bye & Brian Baldinger 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable take a status report of the Jets following the team's trip across the pond and delve into what they can do to come out of the Bye as strong as possible (:34).

The two are joined by Brian Baldinger to discuss how the Jets can set up Zach Wilson for success and the rapid development of OL Alijah Vera-Tucker. Plus Baldy dives into the work of CB Bryce Hall coming into his own on the outside. Finally, EA and Douz talk about a pair of defenders on the mend and they break down the weeks ahead at 1 Jets Drive (10:27).