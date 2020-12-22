The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Harvey Langi

Jets LB Harvey Langi joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS and detailed his life-threatening car accident his rookie year in 2017. Bart Scott also joined to preview Jets-Browns in Week 16. Podcast highlights include:
- 11:02 – Back story leading up the car crash.
- 12:50 – The decision to go out to dinner the night of the crash.
- 14:47 – Moment before the crash.
- 15:35 – The crash and the aftermath.
- 23:15 – The moment he saw his wife for the first time after the accident.
- 28:02 – Jets-Browns preview with Bart Scott.
For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.