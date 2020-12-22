The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Harvey Langi

Bart Scott Previews Jets vs. Brows in Week 16

Dec 22, 2020 at 11:07 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

pod-harvey-E_A9200907

Jets LB Harvey Langi joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS and detailed his life-threatening car accident his rookie year in 2017. Bart Scott also joined to preview Jets-Browns in Week 16. Podcast highlights include:

  • 11:02 – Back story leading up the car crash.
  • 12:50 – The decision to go out to dinner the night of the crash.
  • 14:47 – Moment before the crash.
  • 15:35 – The crash and the aftermath.
  • 23:15 – The moment he saw his wife for the first time after the accident.
  • 28:02 – Jets-Browns preview with Bart Scott.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

Related Content

news

Arthur Maulet's Move to Free Safety Gives Jets' Defense a Spark

Veteran DB Teamed With Marcus Maye to Help Stymie Rams' Passing Game
news

Jets Donate $1 Million to Social Justice Organizations

All Stars Project, Innocence Project, New York Urban League and Year Up to Receive $250,000 Each
news

First Look: Jets vs. Browns

Sam Darnold, Jets Host Baker Mayfield, Browns in Week 15
news

Kevin Greene, NFL's Great Sacker and Influential Assistant Coach, Dies at 58

Pro Football Hall of Famer with 160 Career Sacks Was HC Todd Bowles' OLBs Coach with 2017-18 Jets
news

Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold: It Was 'Awesome to Put a Whole Game Together'

Quinnen Williams Had a Monster Game; Now Deals With Concussion
news

Frank Gore Speaks Truth in Words … and Action

Veteran RB Made Two Crucial Plays in Win Over Rams
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over the Rams?

QB Sam Darnold and 5 on Offense, Plus 7 Defenders Logged Most time on the Field in Win Over Rams
news

Jets, Sam Darnold Show Resolve vs. Rams: 'It's Special to Get This Win'

Green & White Had Many Stars Whose Hard Work Paid Off, Says RB Frank Gore: 'Finally We Got One'
news

Marcus Maye on Jets Defense in LA: 'We Finally Put It Together'

Unit Had Strong 1st Half, 'Stuck It Out' to Weather Rams' 2nd-Half Storm & Help Green & White Secure 1st Win
news

Sam Darnold on Jets' First Win: 'It's Huge. It's Amazing'

Back Home in SoCal, QB Leads Jets to a Gritty First Win of the Season
news

Jets-Rams 3 Takeaways: Green & White Fend Off Rams for First Win of the Season

Sam Darnold and Offense Put Together Most Complete Performance of 2020

Advertising