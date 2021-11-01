The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Electrifying Win Over the Bengals, Michael Carter 1-on-1 & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk About the 34-31 Win Over Cincinnati & Look Ahead to Jets-Colts on Thursday Night Football

Nov 01, 2021 at 08:06 AM
SZ1_1370-carter-thumb

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable review the Jets huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

They discuss the epic performance from QB Mike White in his first NFL start (0:30), the Jets defensive effort against WR Ja'Marr Chase (10:37) and Robert Saleh's in-game emotion(14:40).

The two are then joined by the man of the moment, RB Michael Carter, to discuss his rushing TDs, his involvement in the passing game and how the team celebrated the huge win (19:13). Finally, EA and Douz analyze all the key Jets-Colts matchups (36:00).

For all of the Official Jets Podcast presented by WynnBET episodes, click here.

