The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Electrifying Win Over the Bengals, Michael Carter 1-on-1 & More

They discuss the epic performance from QB Mike White in his first NFL start (0:30), the Jets defensive effort against WR Ja'Marr Chase (10:37) and Robert Saleh's in-game emotion(14:40).

The two are then joined by the man of the moment, RB Michael Carter, to discuss his rushing TDs, his involvement in the passing game and how the team celebrated the huge win (19:13). Finally, EA and Douz analyze all the key Jets-Colts matchups (36:00).