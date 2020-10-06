The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Bart Scott

Former LB Previews the Green & White's Matchup with Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Oct 06, 2020 at 11:51 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

official-pod-E_SZ3_1475 (1)

Former Jets LB Bart Scott joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS to discuss Sunday's Jets-Cardinals game. Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen discussed what went wrong against the Broncos; what type of impact RB Le'Veon Bell and WR Denzel Mims could make once they're activated from injured reserve; and what the next steps are for the team. Podcast highlights include:

  • 2:45 – Evaluating the team's performance in its first four games.
  • 6:54 – What the Jets need to do to start the second quarter of the season on the right foot.
  • 8:44 – Bart Scott segment.
  • 16:48 – How different the Jets could look like with the players returning from IR.
  • 21:21 – Previewing the Cardinals.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

