The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Bart Scott

Former Jets LB Bart Scott joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS to discuss Sunday's Jets-Cardinals game. Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen discussed what went wrong against the Broncos; what type of impact RB Le'Veon Bell and WR Denzel Mims could make once they're activated from injured reserve; and what the next steps are for the team. Podcast highlights include:
- 2:45 – Evaluating the team's performance in its first four games.
- 6:54 – What the Jets need to do to start the second quarter of the season on the right foot.
- 8:44 – Bart Scott segment.
- 16:48 – How different the Jets could look like with the players returning from IR.
- 21:21 – Previewing the Cardinals.
