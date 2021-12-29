The Jets' Week That Was

Misery Loves Company

Time seemed to stop on Wednesday before noon when Saleh brought together his coaches and informed them that he had tested positive for the virus and would, most likely, not be available to run the game on Sunday. To avoid upsetting the rhythm of the Jets' top coordinators -- OC Mike LaFleur and DC Jeff Ulbrich-- Saleh selected TE coach Ron Middleton to serve in an interim capacity. Middleton informed the players ("I had like 45 minutes for it to soak in") before their walk-through.

"We were all shocked," said LB C.J. Mosley, who opted-out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.

"We talked briefly last week when he was not feeling well," Middleton said of Saleh. "He informed me that if something did happen he wanted me to fill in for him. I've known him a long time. I'm not going to get into his train of thought about why he chose me, he'd be better able to answer.

Saleh ended up sequestered at a hotel close to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, participating in the virtual meetings. He reached out to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski earlier in the week, asking how he dealt with not being on the sideline after testing positive and watching Cleveland's game from his man cave.

"He said everything is going to be fine, it's all virtual anyway," Saleh said. "You're going to miss practice, but Sunday is going to be miserable. So I'm looking for misery."

And to hammer home the misery theme, yet another safety, Ashtyn Davis, entered the Covid protocol -- along with three other players.

Reinforcements at Safety

Thursday ... Another day, another two players on the Covid list -- backup QB Joe Flacco and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. A true sense of irony where LDT, a medical school grad, was concerned: He opted out of the 2020 season with the Chiefs to work in a health-care facility in his native Montreal and also sat on the NFL's Covid task force.

To address the thin safeties room, the Jets plucked Kai Nacua off San Francisco's practice squad, largely because he is familiar with the system employed by Saleh when he was the 49ers defensive coordinator. As Nacua was about to board the 49ers' plane for a trip to Tennessee to play the Titans he received word that the Jets were offering him a spot on the active roster.

"It's an enormous challenge for this defensive coaching staff and for these players as well," Ulbrich said. "When you got guys that, not only have they not taken reps as a Jet, but they also just got here within 48 hours, so it's a lot of sleepless nights for these coaches and players just trying to get caught up. And then for me, to really step back and evaluate what is fair to ask of them for Sunday, what can they really grasp and own and play fast with. So, we're trying to find that balance now."

Ulbrich, desperate for at least one familiar face at safety, decided to shift rookie Jason Pinnock, who was drafted out of Pittsburgh as a cornerback, to safety.