While he may have been toiling behind the scenes, the son of immigrants from Ireland who was raised in the Bronx and worked as a firefighter for 33 years -- stationed in Corona, Queens, at FDNY Engine 289/Tower Ladder 138 -- Prior became one of the Jets organization's reluctant heroes on that crisp and clear Tuesday morning in September 2001. He told about his experience in "The Driver | A Hero's 9/11 Story."

"Twenty years?" he said. "It doesn't feel like it. Time goes fast. That memory is so ingrained in me that if I hear or see something I immediately go back to 9/11. Not a day goes by that I don't think about someone I know who died on 9/11."

Among the 2,977 who died in Lower Manhattan, 412 were emergency workers and 343 were firefighters.

"I got up on that beautiful day and headed to my job as a dispatcher at a limo company," Prior said. "My wife called and I told her I had to go to work. I wanted to go to my house first, but then both towers came down. I told my wife that this was going to be a recovery effort, it's not going to be a rescue. It was hard saying goodbye [to her]. I said I probably wouldn't be able to get in touch for a of couple of days. I got to the firehouse, we went to the Shea Stadium parking lot. There were busloads of guys. We knew there was a large loss of life.