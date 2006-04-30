The '06 Draft Class: Kellen Clemens

Apr 29, 2006 at 08:00 PM
On the pre-Draft possibility of being selected by the Jets…
I had an idea because they made the trip while they were making their rounds around the country. I thought I had a pretty good visit with Coach Schottenheimer, but from a college quarterback standpoint you just have to sit and wait. I thought definitely the Jets were a possibility.

On Leinart being passed by the Jets…
I kind of knew they would try to take a quarterback, but I did not know if they were going to take one with their fourth pick. So when they passed on Matt, I figured it (a quarterback) might be one of their second or third round picks, when they would try to sneak someone in. Passing on Leinart left the door open for me, and I was excited about that.

On short and deep game…
I am definitely more proficient in the short game, but my deep ball and vertical passing game have improved immensely over the last year and a half. I am a quarterback who has other abilities that include the deep and vertical look.

On last season's leg injury…
I had a broken left fibula that happened in the eighth game of the year against Arizona. I was pulled down by a defensive end. He pulled me down by my shoulder pads and my front legs went down just below the knee and it broke my left fibula.

On being overshadowed by Matt Leinart….
Well it's tough, but he had a 37-2 record and has a Heisman trophy in his back pocket, so you kind of expect to play in his shadow. Drew Olson from UCLA and I just made sure we took care of business and tried to keep our teams winning. Once the season gets going you can't be worrying about what the other guys are doing.

On past late picks such as Tom Brady…
I feel very comfortable in the position I am in. There are a lot of quality quarterbacks there in New York, but I am excited at the chance to come in and learn and work my tale off and try to contribute and compete where I can.

On the spread offense…
That was new for my senior year. It was something that our coach there was most comfortable with. I felt good in it, but I felt comfortable in the offenses before. I can adjust and make the most of it.

On his small stature…
Anytime anyone wants to look at the negative on me, that's generally the thing that comes up. I can't change that, so I'll focus elsewhere. My height is 6' 0 5/8".

On injury recovery…
I am 95 percent.

On being a long-term player with the Jets…
I hope so, but right now this is an opportunity for me. Chad Pennington is a guy who has proved that he understands the game at that level and can win at that level. So this is a chance to bust tale on my part and try to get ready to play and compete.

On New York City…
I've actually never been to New York, so this is a first for me on a lot of different levels.

On his hometown…
My family owns a ranch out in Oregon. It is 3,500 acres with about 100 head of cows.

