The '06 Draft Class: D'Brickashaw Ferguson





On his overall thoughts when Mario Williams was picked first overall…

Again, I knew going in that it was going to be a very unpredictable draft. I just had to relax and let the draft take place. I wasn't surprised at the fact that it was changed up early. I had to keep an open mind about it. The fact that the Jets picked me made me well pleased.

On playing so close to home…

Being in front of the friends and family that I have grown up with, it is just a wonderful situation. I always wanted to be part of an organization such as the Jets. Honestly, I don't see any minuses about playing so close to home.

On how nerve-racking it is on draft day…

Obviously it's going to be nerve-racking. You don't know how far you're going to be away from family or friends or even the situation or atmosphere you are getting yourself into. But I think now that it's coming to a close as to where I'll be, my mind is put to rest and I need to train towards the next phase.

On how it felt to get drafted…

It was real good. The New York fans showed me a lot of love. I was very happy and emotional. Sometimes you have to keep cool just so you can understand what is going on. Then I was picked 4th overall to go to an establishment like this. I am just really ready to get to work. I have been doing more interviews and things that don't have to do with football rather than things that have to do with football.

On when he thought the Jets wanted to draft him…

I think teams do a good job of keeping an even keel and not allowing their potential recruit to know what is going on as far as whether they want to bring you in and have you be a part of their organization. So as for me, I had a real hard time discerning if the New York Jets, or any other team for that matter, were going to bring me in or just see what I am about.

On the Jets being on the clock for 10 minutes before announcing their pick…

Again, just waiting. They were deciding what they wanted to do and making their final decisions. But really I just had to wait.

On thinking he was not going to be picked by the Jets…

I didn't feel either way. I just kept an open mind about it. I wasn't going to let myself get frustrated with something that was out of my control.

On what he has to do to have success…

I think it's just a matter of really working hard and being a student of the game. It obviously starts over. I had great success in my four years at Virginia. But this is the NFL. I am coming into this situation and hopefully I will be able to be a great player like I was in college.

On meeting Chad Pennington…

Regardless of the pick, anyone who has to play left tackle, it's blocking for the quarterback and blocking for the running back. And any big sack or any big hit, it's usually blamed on the left tackle. So, regardless of the pick, the position itself is high pressure. But that is just part of the job.

On being a bodyguard for the QB…

I think that is just an easy term to use. Everyone understands a bodyguard protects someone. Being a left tackle, kicking out and blocking defensive ends, that is a form of protection for the quarterback so he can do his job more efficiently and not worry about outside harm.

On whom he admires at left Tackle…

Lomas Brown, Tony Boselli, Jonathan Ogden… You know, these type of guys, they're big, and they're strong. Some are more technique oriented with quicker feet than others. But you look at all styles, and you take bits and pieces, study, and just try and improve.

On his strengths on the field…

Coming from college, my coaches Ron Prince and Al Groh, they were big on technique. I know this is a technical game and there are more things that I have to learn as far as the technique of the NFL. I understand that there are veterans that take advantage of their longevity in the League to take advantage of the draftees. So, like I said before, I know I am going to have to do a lot of work as far as acquainting myself to the game and style. I know myself and Nick (Mangold) are in similar situations. So I see us befriending each other really quickly just so we can learn how to really play this game and have success in the end.