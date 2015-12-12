#TENvsNYJ Predictions

The Jets Have Won Six of the Last Nine Contests Against the Titans

Dec 12, 2015 at 03:30 AM
AP_984852586174-article.jpg


NFL.com
Elliot Harrison, NFL Media Analyst
Jets 28, Titans 12
This contest is one of the three wins (at least) down the stretch the Jets need to stave off the surging Steelers. Next week in Dallas should be a winnable game as well.

**CBS Sports**
Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Columnist
Jets 27, Titans 17
Marcus Mariota did some good things last week against the Jaguars, but this is a tougher task. The Jets will shut him down some.

**Si.com**
Don Banks
Jets 26, Titans 17

**Bleacher Report**
Mike Tainer, NFL National Lead Writer
Jets 28, Titans 19

CBS Sports
John Breech
Jets 23, Titans 16

ESPN
Tennessee Titans: The Titans cornerbacks are coming off a poor game against the Jaguars and Ryan Fitzpatrick is on fire and has two productive receivers as targets in Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. Tennessee will have trouble slowing a duo that's combined for 18 touchdowns. Jets 24, Titans 20. -- Paul Kuharsky

New York Jets: We're talking about two top-10 defenses, so look for a close and relatively low-scoring game. Jets 23, Titans 17. -- Rich Cimini

**Fox Sports**
Pete Schrager
Titans 27, Jets 22
Gang Green, 7-5 and in the playoff picture, has had a far better season than the 3-8 Titans this year. But I could see Mariota, fresh off a 268-yard, three-touchdown performance, coming in and playing spoiler.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | Bringing Confidence and Swag to the Rematch

Jets Want an Encore from QB Zach Wilson; Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Battling Through Injury
news

6 to Watch as Zach Wilson, Jets Attempt to 'Let It Rip' in Their Miami Rematch

Can QB, Breece Hall & Offense Keep Pace with Top-Ranked Dolphins 'O' (Which May Be Without Tarik Hill)?
news

Why Is This Jets-Dolphins Matchup Going to Be Different Than Week 12? 

Green & White Lost 34-13 to Miami at MetLife Stadium on Black Friday
news

Notebook | Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Ramps Up Practice Workload Ahead of Dolphins Game

Robert Saleh Preparing Like Tyreek Hill Will Play Despite Not Practicing All Week
news

DC Jeff Ulbrich 'Excited' About Opportunity for a Rematch With Dolphins' Offense

Jet Defense Focused on Limiting Rush Attack, Limiting Explosive Plays
news

Garrett Wilson Brings His Skills, Youthful Optimism to Jets-Dolphins Equation

Record-Setting WR on Zach Wilson's Bold 2nd Half vs. Texans: 'I Think We're Going to See That This Week Again'
news

Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Active Roster; Place LB Zaire Barnes on IR

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball for Sunday's Game at Miami
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Friday

OL Max Mitchell & Joe Tippmann Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Thursday

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) Was a Limited Participant Today
news

Jets Quincy Williams Campaigning for First Pro Bowl Selection

Green & White Defender the Fourth Highest Vote Getter Among Linebackers
news

C.J. Mosley Selected as a Finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jets Team Captain Among 8 Vying for Honor That Exemplifies Teamwork and Sportsmanship 
news

Where Are They Now: Brent Qvale

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Nebraska
Advertising