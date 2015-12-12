TENvsNYJ Predictions





NFL.com

Elliot Harrison, NFL Media Analyst

Jets 28, Titans 12

This contest is one of the three wins (at least) down the stretch the Jets need to stave off the surging Steelers. Next week in Dallas should be a winnable game as well.

**CBS Sports**

Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Columnist

Jets 27, Titans 17

Marcus Mariota did some good things last week against the Jaguars, but this is a tougher task. The Jets will shut him down some.

**Si.com**

Don Banks

Jets 26, Titans 17

**Bleacher Report**

Mike Tainer, NFL National Lead Writer

Jets 28, Titans 19

CBS Sports

John Breech

Jets 23, Titans 16

ESPN

Tennessee Titans: The Titans cornerbacks are coming off a poor game against the Jaguars and Ryan Fitzpatrick is on fire and has two productive receivers as targets in Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. Tennessee will have trouble slowing a duo that's combined for 18 touchdowns. Jets 24, Titans 20. -- Paul Kuharsky

New York Jets: We're talking about two top-10 defenses, so look for a close and relatively low-scoring game. Jets 23, Titans 17. -- Rich Cimini