TENvsNYJ Predictions

NFL.com
Elliot Harrison, NFL Media Analyst
Jets 28, Titans 12
This contest is one of the three wins (at least) down the stretch the Jets need to stave off the surging Steelers. Next week in Dallas should be a winnable game as well.
**CBS Sports**
Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Columnist
Jets 27, Titans 17
Marcus Mariota did some good things last week against the Jaguars, but this is a tougher task. The Jets will shut him down some.
**Si.com**
Don Banks
Jets 26, Titans 17
**Bleacher Report**
Mike Tainer, NFL National Lead Writer
Jets 28, Titans 19
CBS Sports
John Breech
Jets 23, Titans 16
ESPN
Tennessee Titans: The Titans cornerbacks are coming off a poor game against the Jaguars and Ryan Fitzpatrick is on fire and has two productive receivers as targets in Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. Tennessee will have trouble slowing a duo that's combined for 18 touchdowns. Jets 24, Titans 20. -- Paul Kuharsky
New York Jets: We're talking about two top-10 defenses, so look for a close and relatively low-scoring game. Jets 23, Titans 17. -- Rich Cimini
**Fox Sports**
Pete Schrager
Titans 27, Jets 22
Gang Green, 7-5 and in the playoff picture, has had a far better season than the 3-8 Titans this year. But I could see Mariota, fresh off a 268-yard, three-touchdown performance, coming in and playing spoiler.