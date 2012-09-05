TEBOW: It'll Be Fun to Run Some of This Stuff

Transcript of quarterback Tim Tebow's news conference in front of his locker after the Jets' Wednesday afternoon practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center:

On if he's excited for Sunday…

I'm excited. I'm excited to just play a real game. It's been a long time coming here, getting ready for Buffalo. We're excited. They're a great opponent. It'll be a fun game.

On if it's helpful that Buffalo does not know what they are going to do…

I guess. I mean, it could be if we're effective. If we're not, it doesn't really matter. I think [Coach Gailey]'s a great coach. He's done a great job everywhere he's been. They have a very good defense. They've been effective, they've added guys to it this year with a few big pick-ups. They'll be a great defense and we'll have to go in with a great game plan, but also go in being able to ID things, make adjustments because you know they're going to do things we didn't anticipate and vice versa. So I think that's a big part of the game as well.

On if he thinks the Wildcat will be the Jets secret weapon this season…

Yeah, I don't know. I just want to be able to help anyway I can. Hopefully, I'm able to do something to help this team win football games.

On if people in his life ask him about the Wildcat…

No, not really. To be honest, they really don't.

On if his friends are curious about the Wildcat…

Not really. I definitely get asked a lot more by you all than I do by friends and family, for sure. But then again, when I'm around friends and family, most of the time we don't talk too much ball.

On if he knows how much the Wildcat will be used on Sunday…

No. I think it will be a Coach Ryan/Coach Sparano feel thing.

On when he'll have an idea of how much the Wildcat will be used…

When they say, "Hey, go in." [laughter]

On how often the Wildcat will be used…

I don't know. Maybe they'll let me know more of what they think by the end of this week. But as of right now, you just have to be ready. Whenever they feel we should do some of this, we'll do it. If it's one play, five plays, whatever it is, who knows.

On if they are working on the Wildcat in practice this week…

Yes.

On if he thinks not knowing when he will be needed will help keep him sharp…

Yeah, hopefully I would be sharp just by preparing and working. It does put a little extra edge to make sure you're always ready and always working, always doing this, everything like that.

On if he anticipates the Wildcat changing week to week…

I think we'll definitely make adjustments, yes. Based on plays, how we run it, where we run it, when in the game, things like that. I think yeah, we'll definitely adjust just like any game plan with it.

On if the Wildcat will ever become defense-specific…

Based on looks that a defense gives us? Yeah, I think you always adjust to what a defense gives you. I think there's a base concept that you work around but then also you make adjustments on what the defense does.

On if it changes his approach knowing that he won't be in every play this season…

I still think you have to take it one play at a time. I think sometimes you want to force it to get a big play. You just have to be smart with the play, have an effective play, be efficient with our runs, with our passes and put ourselves in good situations for third-and-short so we don't have to be in the position to force the play.

On if the Wildcat plays are down-specific…

It's basically whenever Coach Sparano calls them. We have to have the capability to go out there and run it.

On if they can run Wildcat on all four downs.…

I don't see why not.

On answering the people that have low expectations for the Jets in the opener…

We don't have to answer that with words. We just have to go out there and try to play a good game. We're excited about it. It's our opener. We only get one a year, so we better make the most of it.

On how it feels to play a regular-season game…

It's nice, it's fun, it is exciting. All the work put in, just to be able to go out there and play a game that matters, win or loss, try to find a way to go get a victory.

On finally getting to run the Wildcat…

I think it will be fun to go out there and get an opportunity to run some of this stuff. I think it will be fun because I feel like we've put together a good game plan. I feel like we've had a great few weeks of practices and I'm excited. This Sunday is going to be an opportunity for us to go out there and hopefully have a great opener.

On getting the chance to play for the Jets…

I'm excited. I'm very excited, blessed for my opportunity here. It's going to be fun. This will be fun for the first time too really go out there and play a real game for this Jets organization. I'm excited about it.

On the Buffalo Bills…

They have a new defensive coordinator. They have a few good guys on the interior that are really good players. They've added some depth. I feel like they're going to be a very hungry team. They were very streaky last year, at times played great and at other times let some games slip away they probably could have won. We have to go in there and execute, hold on to the ball, have effective, efficient plays, keep ourselves in third-and-short and I think we'll have a chance.