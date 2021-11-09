TE Ryan Griffin on Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'He Keeps It Fresh'

Like his teammates, Griffin is still smarting from last Thursday's loss at Indianapolis, even though he grabbed his first touchdown pass since the 2019 season. Griffin hauled in a 13-yard scoring toss from the backup to the backup quarterback Josh Johnson in the fourth quarter. Overall in the game, Griffin was targeted 7 times and made 4 catches for 28 yards as he spelled Tyler Kroft. Kroft sustained a lung injury on an impressive twisting catch against the Colts.

Griffin played six seasons for Houston before being released in May 2019. He signed with the Jets and had a productive season, catching 5 TD passes and starting 13 games.

"It's been too long [between TDs]." Griffin said. "Josh put a good ball on me. It felt good. The thing was steaming down the hash marks. It was the type of throw you have to make in the red zone. Things are compressed and defenders are you on quickly. He was going through his reads and putting the ball where it should be going."

With the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (5-3) coming to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the Jets (2-6) are still unsure who the starting QB will be -- Zach Wilson (PCL) and Mike White (arm contusion) are expected to be back at practice on Wednesday; while Johnson and newly acquired Joe Flacco would also be available.

"Zach is a really positive guy," Griffin said. "He wants what's best for the team. I've seen him in the training room getting treatment, learning, trying to get back healthy. In the meantime, he's a student of his position. That's what's going to make him great.

"Mike, he's cool out there in the huddle, very poised, nothing can faze him. He's been in preseason games, intense practices made great throws under duress. The guy has seen it all, but he's not been seen on Sundays. He's ready to show the world what he's got." Griffin added: "Just because Mike didn't get game time ... he's been through hundreds of practices and OTAs."

For his part, Saleh is known around One Jets Drive as a man devoted to fitness of the mind and body. He runs the steps at stadiums before each game and has been known to mix it up pretty good on the basketball court, though he usually stays out of the meeting-room shootouts.