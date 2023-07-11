TE Reset: Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah Looking to Add Another Dimension to Offense with Aaron Rodgers

Cornerstones and Contributors

Tyler Conklin was an immediate contributor to the Jets offense when he joined the Green & White last season in free agency. Conklin had 58 receptions for 552 yards and 3 touchdowns, which led all Jets tight ends. Conklin also had the most yards and receptions by a Jets tight end since 2011, and expects to contribute more in 2023.

C.J. Uzomah also made an last season, with 21 receptions for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns in 15 games after signing in free agency. Speaking about the two TEs, Coach Ron Middleton said: "Those guys recognize that they're both real professionals, take a lot of pride in what they do, and you can respect that from your teammate. And for them to be in the same room, it's been great."