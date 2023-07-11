TE Reset: Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah Looking to Add Another Dimension to Offense with Aaron Rodgers

Jeremy Ruckert Looking to Take the Next Step

Jul 11, 2023
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

TIGHT ENDS (7)Players
Jets HoldoversTyler Conklin (UFA-MIN, 2022), C.J. Uzomah (UFA-CIN, 2022), Jeremy Ruckert (Round 5, 2022), Kenny Yeboah (UDFA, 2021)
Rookie ArrivalsZack Kuntz (Round 7, 2023), Izaiah Gathings (UDFA, 2023), E.J. Jenkins (UDFA, 2023)
DeparturesNone

Cornerstones and Contributors
Tyler Conklin was an immediate contributor to the Jets offense when he joined the Green & White last season in free agency. Conklin had 58 receptions for 552 yards and 3 touchdowns, which led all Jets tight ends. Conklin also had the most yards and receptions by a Jets tight end since 2011, and expects to contribute more in 2023.

C.J. Uzomah also made an last season, with 21 receptions for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns in 15 games after signing in free agency. Speaking about the two TEs, Coach Ron Middleton said: "Those guys recognize that they're both real professionals, take a lot of pride in what they do, and you can respect that from your teammate. And for them to be in the same room, it's been great."

Jeremy Ruckert, who was a third-round draft pick in 2022, but only played in nine games last season, appears ready to make an impact. "I'm excited about Ruck," HC Robert Saleh said this past offseason. "Ruckert was battling a year-long foot injury that he had, so he's healthy. He's really attacked the offseason. He looks fluid. He looks athletic. I think he's very physical, he has a physical mindset to him, so I'm excited for him to get pads on and continue to pick up where he's left off here in OTAs."

Newcomers and Outgoers
All the new TEs are rookies who could potentially seventh round draft pick, he is athletic. At Old Dominion during his redshirt junior season he had 73 receptions for 692 yards and 5 touchdowns.

E.J. Jenkins who is 6-6, was an UDFA out of Georgia Tech where he had had 17 catches, 316 yards and 3 touchdowns last season playing wide receiver.

While Izaiah Gathings was a late sign, he is another UDFA who played WR in college. Gathings played at Middle Tennessee where he had 60 receptions for 559 yards and 2 touchdowns.

JetSpeak
Saleh on Kuntz: "He tested through the roof, so we're sitting there at the top of the seventh round and just going through some of the guys that have that freak factor to them and he was right there at the top with the size, the length, the speed, the jumps, everything."

