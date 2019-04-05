Take Flight: New Jets Uniforms Another Symbol of a New Era

It all started five years ago when Jets owners Woody and Christopher Johnson had a vision for the future of their team. This vision not only involved a new uniform look but also encompassed the overall brand, appearance and feel of the New York Jets.

"It was time for a new uniform. It was time for a new Jets," said CEO Christopher Johnson, months before the Jets' new look was unveiled at Gotham Hall Thursday night in Manhattan. "And I think it's extraordinary that given all this time it's taken to get to this point, we are now as a team on the cusp of what I think is a new era. And it's most appropriate that we're going to start that era with a new uniform, a new look. I'm really excited about it."

With some of the most recent moves like the hiring of head coach Adam Gase, the addition of one of the NFL's top offensive threats in RB Le'Veon Bell, and the pickup of four-time Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley, the Jets are most definitely beginning anew. And it all started with just a few simple ideas.