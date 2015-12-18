Taiwan Jones Signed, Devin Smith to IR

The Jets have placed wide receiver Devin Smith on injured reserve and have signed linebacker Taiwan Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.
Smith suffered an ACL tear during the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Titans. The second-round rookie out of Ohio State had nine receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown before his injury.
Jones (6'3", 252) was signed as an undrafted free agent in May after showing durability, toughness, leadership and production (127 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss for the 2013-14 seasons combined) at Michigan State. He was in for 82 defensive plays (8 tackles, 1 TFL) and 42 on special teams (3 tackles) in the Jets' four preseason games, then was a final cut and was signed to the practice squad in September.