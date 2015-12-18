Taiwan Jones Signed, Devin Smith to IR

Undrafted Rookie LB Comes Up from Practice Squad; Rookie WR Was Injured vs. Tennessee

Dec 18, 2015 at 04:39 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Jones-full--082115-Al-Pereira-article.jpg


The Jets have placed wide receiver Devin Smith on injured reserve and have signed linebacker Taiwan Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

Smith suffered an ACL tear during the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Titans. The second-round rookie out of Ohio State had nine receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown before his injury.

Jones (6'3", 252) was signed as an undrafted free agent in May after showing durability, toughness, leadership and production (127 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss for the 2013-14 seasons combined) at Michigan State. He was in for 82 defensive plays (8 tackles, 1 TFL) and 42 on special teams (3 tackles) in the Jets' four preseason games, then was a final cut and was signed to the practice squad in September.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

