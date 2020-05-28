Thursday, May 28, 2020 07:45 AM

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

2019-Cuts-Thumb-10

The Jets lost a member of their original Titans of New York family with word of the death on Friday of tackle Jack Klotz, 87, who passed away surrounded by his family.

Klotz played football at Widener University and Penn Military. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 18th round (216th overall) of the 1956 NFL Draft. After his release, he played service ball in his two years in the Marines, then made stops with the Rams again and the Steelers and with the Sarnia Golden Bears, the champions in 1958-59 of the Ontario Rugby Football Union league in Canada.

He didn't make it to the regular season in the American pro game until he hooked on with the Titans in the newly formed American Football League in 1960. He got a starting assignment in the first game in franchise history, against Buffalo at the Polo Grounds on Sept. 11, 1960, blocking for QBs Dick Jamieson and Al Dorow as they targeted WRs Don Maynard and Art Powell in the Titans' rainy 27-3 win.

Klotz started for the Titans that season, then played in all 14 games in 1961 and three more in '62 before he was released and signed with the San Diego Chargers. He returned to the Titans, then newly christened the New York Jets, to start and play in 13 games in 1963. After suffering multiple injuries in a 1964 training camp collision, the Jets waived him. He finished his pro career with the Houston Oilers in '64 and retired the next summer.

"I don't especially want to hang 'em up," Klotz told his hometown newspaper, the Delaware County Daily Times, at the time. "In fact, the more I think about it, the more depressing it gets. But that injury last summer, plus I bruised my heel and it hasn't responded to treatment, helped me make up my mind.

"Football has been good to me and I've gotten quite a bit out of it. I'll get a pension from the AFL. But I'm still not crazy about retiring."

Klotz told his family and friends he loved being a part of the Jets/Titans organization, and he was one of the O-line building blocks who helped the Green & White rise toward their Super Bowl III win and beyond. Our condolences go out to the Klotz family.

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase
Jets Free Agency Tracker
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency

Advertising