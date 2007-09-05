T.Jones Conference Call (9/5)





Transcript of RB Thomas Jones' conference call with Patriots reporters before Wednesday's practice:

On the trade from the Bears to the Jets ...

I'm in a great situation here in New York. We have some talented guys on this team and they've had some success in the past. I'm just happy to be a part of what they're doing right now.

On whether he was surprised at the trade ...

No, it wasn't a surprise. I had talked to [Bears GM] Jerry Angelo before the season about a possible situation like this at the end of the year, depending on how things went. And when it happened I wasn't surprised.

On having a veteran QB and two veteran WRs to take pressure off the running back ...

Yeah, when you have an experienced quarterback and some receivers who can get open and do some things after the catch, that makes it a lot better for the running back, as far as the defense not being able to just focus on the running game. We have some really good players on the team, like I said before, some explosive guys at the receiver spot, and we have some pretty good running backs, too. Hopefully, everything will work out the best possible way and everyone can help us be successful.

On differences between the AFC and NFC ...

Football is football to me and it doesn't really matter which conference you're in. I mean, you still have to go our there and make plays and play fundamental football and go out and tackle and all those things. Football is football to me. It doesn't really matter which conference you're in.

On whether his Jets teammates have asked him about his Super Bowl experience last season ...

I've talked to a couple of guys about it. It's an unbelievable experience. It's the reason you play the game, you know, to make it to the Super Bowl and have the chance to be the best football team in the world. Just to have that experience and to know what it's like definitely gives you motivation to get back there.

On if he's adjusted his running style to the Jets' offense ...

No, like I said before, it's still the same principles of football, regardless of what offense you're in, regardless of what conference you're in. You still have to do little things right, and that's what I try to focus on.

On needing time to rebound from the Bears' Super Bowl loss ...

A couple days after the Super Bowl, I was in good spirits. I looked back on the season and I was just thankful to even have the opportunity to play in that game, and the memories that I took from that season I'll never forget. Like I said, it makes you hungry and it makes you want to start working again to get prepared to hopefully go to another Super Bowl.

On his impressions of Coach Mangini and the Jets organization ...

These guys are focused on winning football games. They're very detailed and they make sure guys know what they're doing as far as the game plan is concerned. It's kind of a blue-collar type of situation, and that's the type of situation I like to be in. I come to work every day, and every day I try to get better and learn everything I can during the week about the opposing team so that when I see them on Sunday I'm ready to play. The coaching staff here makes sure we know exactly what's going on before we play.

On any extra pressure of being considered a key element for the improvement of the Jets' offense ...

You know, I don't think it adds pressure. This is my job. My job is to come out here and make plays. That's what I get paid to do, so it's not any added pressure and it's not any less pressure. It's just what I'm used to.

On what he remembers of the Patriots from last season's Chicago-New England game ...

They play hard; they've got some hard-nosed guys, they're experienced. You know, they've played in a lot of Super Bowls and they've won a lot of games. One thing you can't make up for a lot of times is experience. They're a well-coached team and they play well together.

On getting used to switching teams and adjusting to new situations and circumstances ...

The NFL is very unpredictable as far as the business side and you never know what's going to happen any given year. You have to be ready to adjust and be ready to make the best out of any situation you're in.

On the challenge for him and Randy Moss of not getting on the field much in the preseason, then heading into the regular season ...

Not really. You know, we both played a lot of football in our careers so we pretty much know what it is once gametime comes. Unfortunately, I had the injury early in camp and missed the last couple of preseason games. But I did a lot of conditioning and I watched a lot of film, and was pretty much doing what the team was doing. So as far as me being caught up to speed, it's not an issue.

On what he thinks of the Jets in terms of talent, focus and ability to perform ...

The Jets have a great mentality and there are a lot of guys on this team who want to win. Like I said, just to be around these guys and see how they work is motivation for me to go out there and do my job the best that I can and just be a part of this team and help us be successful.

On whether he was surprised when Moss popped up on the Patriots ...

Honestly, I didn't pay too much attention to it. Once I came to New York, I was just pretty much just focused on what I need to do here.

On his family's coalmining background and being affected by the minig disaster in Utah ...

Yeah, I understand 100 percent what type of situation that is and it's definitely not good. It's not something I would wish on anyone. My mother and my father both worked in the coalmines, and every day growing up you had that thought in your mind, hoping and praying that nothing happened to them. So I have a lot of sympathy for those people out there, not just the Utah situation but also the West Virginia thing. I keep up with a lot of that stuff and it's definitely tough. A lot of people who don't have loved ones in that type of job don't understand how devastating it can be.

