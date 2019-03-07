Surrounding Sam: 9 Offensive Line Free Agency Candidates

GUARDS

Rodger Saffold: Saffold (6'5", 325) is a nine-year Ram, from the time St. Louis drafted him as a LT in the second round of the 2010 draft through three seasons as their starting LG including February's Super Bowl. He turns 31 in June but he's durable with 36 starts the last three years since missing time with a shoulder injury in '15, and he's the athletic type of G said to be ideal for a moving pocket.

Ramon Foster: The Jets went to the Pittsburgh well for a veteran guard in 2013 in Willie Colon. Could it happen again? The Steelers are said to want to retain Foster, their durable LG since 2009. He's 33 now but started 16 games last season, was part of a strong OL in front of Ben Roethlisberger last season, and some Steel Curtain fans felt he should've gotten his first PB nod.

Mike Iupati: A former first-round pick, 17th overall, by San Francisco in 2010, Iupati went on to play in three Pro Bowls for the 49ers and one more for the Cardinals in '15. Injuries ended his seasons in '17 (triceps) and '18 (knee) and his deal with the Cards voided early last month so he's on the street.

CENTERS

Matt Paradis: Steady upward progress. In 2014 Paradis (6'3", 300) was a sixth-round pick who spent the year on Denver's practice squad. In '15, on a reserve/future deal, he was named the Broncos' starting C and went on to start all 48 games from 2015-17. Last year as an RFA, he received a second-round tender from Denver, started the first nine games, then went on IR with a broken leg.

Mitch Morse: Kansas City's Round 2 pick in 2015, Morse (6'6', 305) has been a four-year starter for the Chiefs, through last year's two playoff games snapping to Patrick Mahomes. But he's been limited to 18 starts the last two seasons, due to a foot injury in '17 and a concussion last year.