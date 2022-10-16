'Student' Zach Wilson Shows 'Teacher' Aaron Rodgers a Few Tricks in Jets' Win

It was a touching tableau on the crowded Lambeau Field sidelines, with Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, heads down, sharing words of greeting and reassurance. You could almost hear Rodgers giving Wilson advice about hanging in there, things will get better, plenty of great plays and games still ahead.

Except, of course, it was Wilson offering Rodgers perhaps a little encouragement and kind words after the Zach Attack Jets, following some of their script vs. the Dolphins, put together another superb second half to pull away from Rodgers and the Packers, 27-10.

"Yeah, it's crazy for me because this guy's been my idol since I was 8 years old," Wilson said after leading the Jets' advance to 4-2 overall, a 3-0 road record, one more touchdown drive before his fourth-quarter TD streak came to an end at seven drives, and a 5-3 record for the Jets at the house that Curly Lambeau built and Vince Lombardi renovated into the shrine in the middle of suburban Wisconsin. "I copied everything, tried to be just like him. As ugly a game as that was, he's a great guy, someone I've always studied through the NFL, somebody to be like."

But like a latter-day Karate Kid, Wilson, who wears a sweatband like a Ninja warrior at times, was the bright-faced seito showing the bearded sensei a few winning moves. Wilson improved his starting record this season to 3-0, and he did it without a super-sharp passing game against Green Bay's difficult, highly ranked secondary. Wilson completed just 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards and no TDs.