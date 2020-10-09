Statement from the New York Jets

"This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel. Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone's health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing, and contact tracing. As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals."
Oct 09, 2020 at 07:19 PM
news
Adam Gase: Jets' Le'Veon Bell Feels Better Now than Before Week 1
Running Back Could Return from Injured Reserve for Week 5 Game vs. Cardinals
news
Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Cardinals - Friday
Mekhi Becton (Shoulder), Breshad Perriman (Ankle) Doubtful vs. Cardinals
news
Jets vs. Cardinals Game Preview: Cool Joe Flacco Hopes to Get Team Headed in Right Direction
QB Sam Darnold: Flacco's a 'Big Dude, With a Strong Arm' and 'Sharp as They Come'
news
Jets' Defensive Players: 'No Room for Error Right Now'
Players Get a Practice Changeup, Turn Up the Focus on Reducing Personal Foul Penalties
news
Jets CB Lamar Jackson: 'I'll Never Get Over the Fact I Went Undrafted'
Rookie Out of Nebraska Had 2 Tackles, 1 PD in NFL Debut vs. Broncos
news
Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Cardinals - Thursday
Jordan Jenkins & Bless Austin Limited at Practice
news
3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Cardinals
Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Chandler Jones Pose Difficult Tests for the Green & White
news
Joe Flacco to Start at QB, Sam Darnold to Rest for Jets vs. Cardinals
HC Adam Gase: Darnold 'Week to Week' with Shoulder Sprain; Flacco Set for 1st NFL Start in Nearly a Year
news
Sam Darnold on Shoulder Injury: 'I Always Have a Positive Mindset'
Jets QB Prepares to Rest & Rehab for a Week While Cheering On Joe Flacco vs. the Cards on Sunday