Statement from the Family of Greg Knapp

Jul 22, 2021 at 06:44 PM
Knapp-Photo

Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad.

On Saturday, July 17th, 2021, Greg was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, and was rendered unconscious immediately. Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, his wife, his 3 daughters, and his brother.

Greg spent 33 years coaching football, the first 9 at Sacramento State (where he also played QB) and the next 24 years in the NFL as an Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach. He coached hundreds of players, including: Steve Young, Jeff Garcia, Rick Mirer, Matt Schaub, Michael Vick, Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, and most recently Zach Wilson.

Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one. So this is it..."Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last!"

Greg's infectious personality is most people's first and lasting memory of him. The phrase "He never met a stranger" encapsulates Knapper's zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were.

While his family, friends, and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him, God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him. It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!

Please visit www.caringbridge.org to post photos, memories or notes to his family and information for Celebration of Life service.

# RIPKNAPPER

