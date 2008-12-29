 Skip to main content
Statement From Eric Mangini

Dec 29, 2008 at 03:09 PM

A statement from Eric Mangini, the Jets' former head coach, released through the team's public relations department this evening:    

"I appreciate the opportunity that Woody and Mike gave me for the past three years as the head coach of the New York Jets. The organization has terrific people and I wish the Jets nothing but success.

"The time and effort invested by the coaches and players was tremendous and I value that beyond words. We worked hard to achieve two winning seasons out of the past three. I regret that we could not reach our goals for this year.

"I will always appreciate the passion and support of the fans as our focus was trying to build them a championship-caliber foundation and team."

