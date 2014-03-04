Some Wide Receivers to Catch Jets' Eye

Running Backs**

Early: The Jets likely won't be in the RB business early in this draft, but while some believe Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell can carry the load, there is a school of thought that OC Marty Mornhinweg would love to find the next LeSean McCoy in this draft. Ohio State's Carlos Hyde, Tre Mason of Auburn, and Washington's Bishop Sankey are all productive collegians and should be on the board in Round 2.

Mid: Arizona's Ka'Deem Carey ran a slow 4.7 at the Combine and was generally panned as a disappointment, but Carey rushed for over 4,200 yards in the Pac-12, caught more than 75 passes and is considered by many to be the best in this class in pass protection. We'll have to see if he runs faster at his Pro Day, but if he slips because of his 40, he could be a steal in Rounds 3 or 4.

Late: With a 4.4 40, 32 reps on the bench, a 40 ½ inch vertical, and an 11-foot broad jump, Jerick McKinnon, a former small school option QB at Georgia Southern, certainly opened some eyes in Indy. Level of competition, lack of size (5-9), and inexperience as a running back will limit his rise on boards, but he has the tools to be an explosive playmaker.

Guards

Early: While this draft is loaded with talent at tackle, Xavier Su'a-Filo of UCLA measures up as the top guard in this class and could last into the second round. At 300 pounds, the Pac-12's most dominant drive blocker showed enough athleticism in Indy to prove he can fit in a zone scheme as well. Stanford's David Yankey is more of a household name and a mauler, but his 4.86 shuttle at the combine showed his excellent lateral agility and movement ability.

Mid: Cyril Richardson of Baylor has generally struggled during the postseason, but his 4.81 shuttle time shows great athleticism for a man his size (329 pounds). He has some work to do to improve his technique, but his explosiveness and ability to play OG or OT will make him a strong middle-rounds selection.