Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

The New York Jets name Solomon Thomas their nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.

As the Co-Founder of the nonprofit The Defensive Line, Solomon Thomas has not only committed financially to the causes he believes in, but he also actively contributes his time, energy, and mind to the growth and success of his organization. His public speaking always centers around the hopefulness he carries and the belief he has that everyone has extraordinary value and deserves to live healthy lives. His message is positive and uplifting, and he shares it in public as much as he does privately with those around him. He doesn't push, but he offers insight and experience, sharing a kind of wisdom that people crave and thrive on. The work with The Defensive Line has included a partnership with The Super Football Conference in New Jersey to speak with high school students about mental health, the 988 campaign with Dak Prescott and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and an educational panel for all of Paramount Global in October.

Solomon has consistently demonstrated a generous and quiet giving mentality, donating to many organizations over the years, including: The Golden Heart Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Tracy Kipp Minnesota, Champion Charities Foundation, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Hui Aloha Kiholo, Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition, 22 And You Foundation, My Brother's Keeper, Blue Dragon, and many others. When a member of the 49ers staff lost everything in the Paradise Fires, Solomon supported them financially.

Additionally, he has hosted a Youth Football Camp for middle and high school footballers in his hometown to learn from elite coaches and players providing a once in a lifetime experience for these young people. This season, for the holidays, Solomon hosted a Turkey Giveaway in partnership with Interfaith Food Pantry Network in Morris Plains, NJ, and will host a Shop with a Jock Christmas shopping spree with Boys and Girls Club of Hoboken which will provide the kids with a gift card from Walmart.

Solomon leads by action. He leads through showing people the kind of person he is. He leads by creating a life of giving back, by sharing his time to the public and advocating for the things he believes in, and by unsparingly sharing the bounty of what he works extraordinarily hard for.

"It's the highest of honors to be nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the New York Jets. I'm blessed to have a platform to impact lives and give back to help others," said Thomas. "I believe it's a duty of ours to uplift those fighting for better, a duty I will hold forever."