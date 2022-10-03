Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Comeback Win In Pittsburgh

The Jets rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to knock off the Steelers on Sunday.
See what the players and members of the national media had to say about the 24-20 win on social media.
October 3, 2022
COMEBACK W— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2022
J-E-T-S!!!!! pic.twitter.com/r4cyAkoXRN
Great team win🙏🏾— DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) October 2, 2022
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH… LFG ROAD WARRIORS❕❕ #TakeFlight— SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) October 2, 2022
LETS GOOOOOOOOOO— Trending Topic 🤷🏾♂️ (@BigTicket73) October 2, 2022
Back on track 😤🤙🏽🔥— CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) October 2, 2022
Jets win LFG!!!!!— Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) October 2, 2022
Shoutout @iamSauceGardner for the assist 🤝🏽— Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) October 2, 2022
How about my safety’s. 2 picks Joyner💰💰 1 pic @jwhite_333👽🔒!!— DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) October 2, 2022
That’s a frickin’ NFL win. pic.twitter.com/CouHVmLDnW— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2022
HOW WE FEELIN' #JetsTwitter???? pic.twitter.com/1tfBfx0Wm2— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2022
LOUD NOISES @T_Conk1 pic.twitter.com/VkkjSQbvtq— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2022
EVERYBODY SAY IT WITH @carllawson55 pic.twitter.com/4htn9KrZz1— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2022
THE COMEBACK KID @nyjets!— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
lol pic.twitter.com/aLaDhMNA9G— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2022
Jets became the 2nd team in last decade with multiple comeback wins down 10+ pts in 4th quarter within first 4 games of season (2020 Bears). #Jets— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 2, 2022
This is what you call trust 🤝 https://t.co/ehxxralLQt— Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) October 2, 2022
JETS WITH THE COMEBACK WIN pic.twitter.com/URVgrsChle— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 2, 2022
Zach is BACK. #TakeFlight | #NFL pic.twitter.com/VtUgO91iV2— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 2, 2022
Zach Wilson is griddying 💀— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
It's only right for @iamSauceGardner to sign a sauce packet 😂 pic.twitter.com/RGlYmg6KIj— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
TALK TO 'EM, JOHNNY 🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/ZRbxex4JJ8— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 3, 2022