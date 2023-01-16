Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets played the Most Snaps in the 2022 Season?

Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed for the Jets in the 2022 season.

Instant Contributors

The duo of CB D.J. Reed 1,1135 (99.8%) and S Jordan Whitehead 1,130 (99.3%) – 2022 offseason additions – made an immediate impact on the Jets' defense — starting every game and leading the unit in playing time.

Reed, signed in March from Seattle, missed 1 snap and registered a career-high 12 pass defenses and 80 tackles. Whitehead, signed during March from Tampa Bay, missed 6 snaps.

As for the rest of the defense, LB C.J. Mosley 1,114 (97.8%) continued his run of consistent play for the Jets over the last two seasons. Mosley played in every game, missed 22 snaps and played the fourth-most snaps on defense. Mosley's linebacker counterpart Quincy Williams 732 (64.3%) missed two games but still managed to play the sixth-most snaps on defense.

Other than Whitehead in the secondary, S Lamarcus Joyner 873 (76.7%) and nickel Michael Carter II 732 (64.3%) both finished top 7 in playing time.

Steadying the Offense

Injuries hampered the Jets offensive line this season, but C Connor McGovern 1,114 (100%) and LG Laken Tomlinson 1,112 (99.8%) were models of durability leading the offense in playing time. Eleven offensive linemen started for the Green & White.

McGovern played all 17 games and did not miss a snap. This season marked the second time that McGovern has played every game and every snap on offense, and he did not miss any time when he played for Denver in 2019. Tomlinson, signed in March from San Francisco, started every game and missed 2 snaps.