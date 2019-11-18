Snap Count Analysis: Which Jets Played Every Snap vs. the Redskins?

The Jets picked up their second consecutive victory on Sunday, defeating the Redskins 34-17. Let's check out the snap count and analyze how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

The Jets ran 71 plays on offense against the Redskins, one fewer than their season-high total of 72 against Buffalo in Week 1. It's also the second time in the last three weeks they've reached the 70-play plateau (70 vs. Miami). For the second straight week, the unit put 34 points on the scoreboard as 19 players once again saw the field for the Green and White's offense. Five members of the group were on field for every play (71 total): Sam Darnold, Alex Lewis, Kelvin Beachum, Jonotthan Harrison and Tom Compton. Chuma Edoga (37/71, 52%) and Brandon Shell (34/71, 48%) each saw time at right tackle, after an ankle injury forced Edoga from the game early.

Darnold enjoyed one of his finest days as an NFL quarterback. The second-year signal caller completed 19-of-30 for 293 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to go with an interception. Darnold distributed his four scoring strikes to four different targets, as well. He also became the youngest player in franchise history with four touchdown passes in a single game. Sunday also marked the fourth consecutive contest the offense took the opening possession down the field into the end zone (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:10).

Le'Veon Bell totaled 92 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches while playing a season-low 39 snaps (55%). Bell did, however, find the end zone for the second straight week with a 1-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. Bilal Powell had his most productive day of the season, churning out 42 yards on seven carries (16 snaps, 23%). Ty Montgomery was in for 15 plays (21%), marking his highest total since Week 2 against Cleveland (24 snaps, 35%). Josh Adams also earned his first snaps in the offense as a member of the Green and White (7 plays, 10%).

The Jets once again had five wide receivers involved on offense. For the sixth consecutive outing, Robby Anderson led the group in playing time with 59 snaps (83%) and put the brakes on a four-game scoreless drought by hauling in a 6-yard TD grab. Demaryius Thomas (46/71, 65%) had four catches for 44 yards. Jamison Crowder (41/71, 58%) made a triumphant return to D.C. collecting five catches for 76 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown, his third in as many weeks. Vyncint Smith was on field for 21 snaps (30%), while Braxton Berrios received six reps (8%).

It was a banner afternoon for the tight end group in Washington. Ryan Griffin enjoyed a career day with five grabs for a team-leading 109 yards and a touchdown, his third in four games. Griffin once again led the group in playing time (60/71, 85%). Daniel Brown (19 snaps, 27%) added a 20-yard touchdown reception, his first as a Jet and second of his career. Rookie Trevon Wesco (26 plays, 37%) contributed as well.

DEFENSE

The Jets defense was on field for 68 plays against the Giants. Nineteen players saw action for Gregg Williams' group. Three of them were on field for all 68 snaps: Neville Hewitt, James Burgess and Jamal Adams. For the second straight week, the unit recorded six quarterback sacks against a first-year signal caller. The NFL's top-ranked rush defense also limited the Redskins to just 54 yards on 20 carries (2.7 avg).

Six defensive linemen were active on Sunday. For the third straight week, it was rookie Quinnen Williams leading the way with 45 reps (66%). Fellow first-year pro Kyle Phillips was in on 38 plays (56%) and had three tackles, including one for loss. Henry Anderson enjoyed a productive afternoon while seeing action on 33 snaps (49%), picking up five tackles, a pair of hits on the quarterback and his first sack of the season. Steve McLendon (26 snaps, 38%), Foley Fatukasi (21 snaps, 31%) made contributions as well. In just his third game of the season, Nathan Shepherd (18 snaps, 26%) picked up his second sack in as many weeks in addition to three tackles.

Burgess and Hewiit, were on field for all 68 snaps in the linebacking corps. In four games since his elevation from the practice squad, Burgess has played all but four snaps on defense. Sunday, he led the team with nine tackles, two and a half for loss and a half sack. Hewitt returned to the field after sitting out the last four games with an interception and recorded five tackles with a pass breakup. Jordan Jenkins (46 snaps, 68%), Tarell Basham (42 snaps, 62%), Frankie Luvu (12 snaps, 18%), and Harvey Langi (3 snaps, 4%) were also involved. After playing every snap the past two games, Brandon Copeland (15 snaps, 22%) had four tackles despite seeing limited work while battling through injuries all week long.

How do you follow up one of the best performances of your career? If you're Jamal Adams you wreak havoc on the field once again. The reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, registered four tackles, three for loss. Adams played all 68 snaps and picked up three sacks to take over the team lead with 6.0. Marcus Maye was on field for all but three plays (65/68, 96%) and made four tackles. Arthur Maulet had two tackles while logging 63 snaps (93%) as his workload continues to increase at corner. Brian Poole (50 snaps, 74%) made three stops. Rookie Bless Austin (50 snaps, 74%), in just his second NFL game, made three tackles and had a pass breakup. Maurice Canady (17 snaps, 25%) saw his first playing time on defense.