SI.com's Albert Breer Finds Jet/Bengals' Free Agency Comparisons

Both Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur were key pieces in the 49ers' build from 2017-20. Breer sees similarities in system fits as the Jets begin Year 2 of their program under Saleh.

"I think it's evident in the front seven how they want guys with long arms who get in the passing lanes and rush," he said. "You see it in receivers now. A guy like Elijah [Moore] is very much a Shanahan-type receiver. You're starting to see those type of things both with what Robert Saleh is trying to do on the defensive end."

As the Jets continue to search for ways to improve their roster, the NFL Draft is only three weeks away. Breer believes Douglas, who moved up nine spots last April in order to select USC OL Alijah-Vera Tucker, could look to be on the move early again. While he has said on multiple occasions that there might not be a player in this class who would have gone in the top 10 picks last year, Breer, like many others, has lauded the depth and that means opportunity for the Jets with four selections in the top 38.

"I think Joe will try to move around," Breer said. "But with [Nos.] 25 and 38, I think you hope you walk away with four starters."

After five QBs were selected in the first round last year — Zach Wilson (Jets), Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Trey Lance (49ers), Justin Fields (Bears) and Mac Jones (Patriots) —Breer says history tells us that maybe two or three of those signal-callers will experience lasting success. While he says the jury is still out on Wilson, there was ascension at the end of his rookie campaign and a more complete analysis will come during his sophomore campaign. After a sound free agency approach, the Bengals rose to another level last season as Burrow went from promising passer to a star in Year 2.