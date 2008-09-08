Show Your Green Pep Rally Set for Sept. 12

Sep 08, 2008 at 07:08 AM
rhodes-3.jpg

2008 Rally Kickoff Week

Hey, Jets fans, join us at the 2008 Show Your Green Sprint Kickoff Pep Rally on Friday, Sept. 12 from 5:00 to 7:00pm, at the CBS Early Show Plaza, [767 Fifth Avenue @ 59th St.](http://maps.google.com/maps?f=q&hl=en&geocode=&q=767 Fifth Avenue New York, NY), in New York.

The pep rally is presented by Sprint in conjunction with 1050AM ESPN New York, CBS Channel 2 Hess, the Daily News, Modell's ©, Reebok. The event will feature current Jets players, a live concert by Lifehouse, and the unveiling of the new Jets Flight Crew uniforms.

Admission is free and the first 2,000 fans to arrive on site will receive free Jets rally towels. Attendees also will have the chance to win

*  A $200 Gift Card from Hess

*  Jets home opener VIP Experiences from Modell's and Reebok

*  Modell's and Reebok "Everyone Wins" Mystery Cards

The CBS Early Show Plaza is located on Fifth Avenue at 59th Street.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

