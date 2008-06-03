Seventh-Rounder Garner Signs

T Nate Garner
The New York Jets have signed offensive lineman Nate Garner, the team's seventh-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. The announcement was made today by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Garner (6'7", 318), the 211th overall pick of the draft, started all 13 games at right tackle for Arkansas in 2007, blocking for the RB tandem of 2008 first-round picks Darren McFadden (Oakland) and Felix Jones (Dallas), each of whom rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2007.
Garner played in 37 games in his collegiate career for the Razorbacks.