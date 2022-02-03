Senior Bowl Practice Report | 5 Players Who Took Flight Wednesday in Mobile

TE Jeremy Ruckert (6-5, 250), Ohio State

Ruckert has put together a pair of good practices. He had a career-high 26 receptions in 2021 for the Buckeyes and wasn't given a ton of opportunities catching the ball in Columbus. TE coach Ron Middleton, who is serving as the head coach this week in Mobile, told reporters Wednesday that Ruckert made plays when his number was called in college. He added: "I don't know the extent of his route tree. He ran, but had no issue catching the ball when it was thrown to him and did not pass up a chance to knock hell out of somebody. He likes contact and once he gets the ball in his hands, he still likes contact and he moves good. He has a burst after the catch, so a lot of positives about that kid." Middleton's words should not be a surprise regarding Ruckert as draft analysts say one of his strengths is blocking, particularly in the run game. He's shown his receiving ability in Mobile over the past two days and is one of the many talented tight ends in the group.