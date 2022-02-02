Senior Bowl Practice Report | 5 Players Who Took Flight Tuesday in Mobile

OL Zion Johnson (6-2, 314), Boston College

The former Eagle standout took a circuitous path to the Senior Bowl, transferring to Boston College after appearing in 22 games at Davidson and making 19 starts. As a junior, he made seven starts at left guard and played in 13 games. Then he actually played 11 game at LT in 2020 before moving back to guard in 2021. During the National team's first practice, the versatile Johnson took snaps at center in addition to guard. He was terrific in 1-on-1 drills and looked the part in team work as well. Listed at 6-2, Johnson anchors very well and gets his hands quickly on defenders, playing with physicality throughout. He's stout, compact and got off to a good start in Mobile.

TE Trey McBride (6-3, 249), Colorado State

Last season, the John Mackey Award winner was unstoppable for the Rams with 90 receptions and 1,121 receiving yards. McBride flashed his hands Tuesday and he is going to become a favorite target for the National quarterbacks. The impressive tight end is not a burner, but he can create space. And while he'll be an early-round pick because of his receiving prowess, McBride also is a willing blocker and you can tell he takes pride in his technique. Neither Johnson or McBride are long giants, but both of these guys play with power.