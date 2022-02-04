Senior Bowl Practice Report | 5 Players Who Took Flight Thursday in Mobile

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (6-3, 217)

On Thursday, legendary Pitt QB Dan Marino watched Pickett,who is the Panthers' career leader in passing yards (12,303), completions (1,045), total offense (13,112) and passing touchdowns (81). It was an up-and-down afternoon for Pickett inside the Jaguars' practice facility — he a nice play-action hookup to TE Trey McBride in traffic. But he had some issues in 7-on-7 work, nearly being intercepted on one rep and then picked when Baylor S Jalen Pitre deflected a pass that was hauled in by Illinois DB Joseph Kerby. Pickett ended the period with a scoring toss to Boise State WR Khalil Shakir. While none of the National QBs had scintillating weeks, the signal-callers had the toughest assignments of all while learning new terminology, quickly going over installations and trying to connect with unfamiliar targets.

DE Logan Hall (6-6, 275), HoustonHall appeared to have a slow start to the week on Tuesday before showing flashes one Wednesday and Thursday when he lined up inside and outside. He had a career-high 6 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2021 and Dane Brugler of The Athletic said that Hall is "still discovering how good he can be and how to unlock all of that ability." Hall, 21, bulked up about 35 pounds over the last three years, bench presses 375 pounds and cleans 365. He's topped out at 21.5 miles per hour on the GPS tracker, according to Houston coaches.