Senior Bowl Practice Report | 5 Players Who Took Flight Thursday in Mobile

Feb 03, 2022 at 08:20 PM
by Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg
AP22034797906075-5-to-watch-thursday
Butch Dill/Associated Press

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (6-3, 217)
On Thursday, legendary Pitt QB Dan Marino watched Pickett,who is the Panthers' career leader in passing yards (12,303), completions (1,045), total offense (13,112) and passing touchdowns (81). It was an up-and-down afternoon for Pickett inside the Jaguars' practice facility — he a nice play-action hookup to TE Trey McBride in traffic. But he had some issues in 7-on-7 work, nearly being intercepted on one rep and then picked when Baylor S Jalen Pitre deflected a pass that was hauled in by Illinois DB Joseph Kerby. Pickett ended the period with a scoring toss to Boise State WR Khalil Shakir. While none of the National QBs had scintillating weeks, the signal-callers had the toughest assignments of all while learning new terminology, quickly going over installations and trying to connect with unfamiliar targets.

DE Logan Hall (6-6, 275), HoustonHall appeared to have a slow start to the week on Tuesday before showing flashes one Wednesday and Thursday when he lined up inside and outside. He had a career-high 6 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2021 and Dane Brugler of The Athletic said that Hall is "still discovering how good he can be and how to unlock all of that ability." Hall, 21, bulked up about 35 pounds over the last three years, bench presses 375 pounds and cleans 365. He's topped out at 21.5 miles per hour on the GPS tracker, according to Houston coaches.

T Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (6-6, 330)
Penning was the only offensive lineman to be named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is presented to the national player of the year. The scouting report on Penning is that he plays through the whistle -- and we've seen that on multiple occasions this week. And while you want guys to finish, Penning got in a few extra shots on Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketi and appeared to get called for unnecessary roughness. After one rep, DE Tyreke Smith took umbrage to Penning and threw a punch in his direction. After three practices, the National team defensive ends have had enough of facing Penning. He'll get his shot at the American squad on Saturday and the key for him will be using his length to counter rushes who have a speed advantage. Penning's physicality will be an asset in the run game, but he also has to maintain his composure while keeping his edge.

Gallery | Best Senior Bowl Practice Photos on Thursday

S Jalen Pitre, Baylor (5-10, 196)
In three practices, Pitre has impressed with range and his knack for finding the ball. He had a great effort after a boot from Cincinnati Desmond Ritter inside the red zone, reading the QB while keeping the proper depth before deflecting what would have been a completion. Last season at Baylor, Pitre had 75 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 INTs and 7 PDs. He plays bigger than his size and the Bears used him all over the field, and you can see how instinctive he is. It's going to be interesting to see how he is used in the NFL, but Pitre is a guy who has legit playmaking ability.

WR Romeo Doubs (6-2, 200), Nevada
A lot of receivers have flashed at times throughout the week, including Boise State WR Khalil Shakir (77 catches, 1,117 yards, 7 TD in 2021); and North Dakota State's Christian Watson, who had another impressive day Thursday. In addition, Doubs, a first-team All-Mountain West, eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. He had 80 receptions, 1,109 yards and 11 TDs in in 2021 compared to 2020 when he had 58 catches for 1,002 yards (17.3 avg) for 9 TDs. His 26 touchdowns is tied for fifth in school history and his 19 catches at Fresno State last season tied a single-game program record set by Nate Burleson in 2002.

