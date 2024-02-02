Senior Bowl Notebook | Michigan WR Roman Wilson's Talents on Display for Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich

After leading the national champion Michigan Wolverines with 12 receiving touchdowns this season, WR Roman Wilson grabbed headlines and the attention of the media and scouts this week with a standout performance at the 2024 Senior Bowl practices.

Wilson (6-0, 192), was born in Hawaii and grew up on the island of Maui. When he reached the ninth grade, his parents enrolled him into Saint Louis High School that his rich football pedigree with alumni such as QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota. The school is located on the island of Honolulu, about a 45-minute flight from Maui. Wilson would wake up 4 a.m., drive to the airport to catch a 6 a.m. flight before taking 50-minute bus ride to get to school around 8. Most nights he returned home around 9 p.m. after classes and practice.

"It was hard," Wilson said. "At a young age, that is something I wouldn't want anyone to go through, but it made it who I am. I am really grateful for it every day of my life. I remember I used to get home sick a lot. I remember on a Tuesday, I just woke up, got on the bus and went to the airport and went home. Like it was just one of those days it was finally catching up."

Wilson commuted for a month before he moved in with family friends in Honolulu. He helped Saint Louis to a 38-game winning streak and had 61 receptions for 1,025 yards as a senior. In his final year at Michigan, he had a similar breakout with 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games.

Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets DC and National Team coach at the Senior Bowl, was a two-year starter for University of Hawaii (where he met his wife) and coached Wilson this week in Mobile.