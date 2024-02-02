As a Senior Bowl HC, Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich Is Making an Impact on Young Football Minds

One who has perhaps a little more than two days' worth of knowledge about Ulbrich also had glowing comments after Wednesday's practice. Michigan WR Roman Wilson grew up in Hawai'i, which is where Ulbrich played his college ball before advancing to his 10-year NFL career as a starting 'backer and special-teams leader, all for the 49ers.

"Jeff's a good guy," Wilson said. "He brings a lot of energy. It reminds me a lot of the Michigan coaches. I just feel like he's an excellent coach. I know he played at Hawai'i. We talked about it a little bit. I think he got engaged on Maui, and that's where I'm from, so it's cool. It's a small world we live in."

Yet in that small pool, this game is a big springboard, and not just for the players whose college eligibility is up and are playing in this game to improve their draft stock, as Ulbrich did in 2000, going from a potentially undrafted free agent to a third-round pick of the Niners. It's also a job interview for many coaches who could be setting the stage for the next entry on their résumés.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to say goodbye to Ulbrich yet, but he sent his DC off to Alabama with his own praise, saying that this opportunity for Brick "will give people a look at the great work we see from him every day at our facility."

Yet head-coaching interviews down the road seem to be the furthest thing from Ulbrich's mind, as Hartman has sensed from his short time participating in National team workouts and meetings.

"In a world of a lot of inconsistent things and people, when you find consistency in somebody, it's easy to root for and be a part of their organization," Hartman said. "I think he understands that this is not his show, it's not about him going out and coaching and winning the game. He's taking the pressure, and he's put all the go-play and everything like that on us. It's still the same game, still the same field space, still 22 guys on the field, and he keeps preaching that. And I think that has really resonated with me as a player."

But at the same time, Ulbrich, from his playing experience, is passing on his emotion for the game to his players, who may use it in Saturday's competition but will surely revisit it as they make their way through the pro ranks.