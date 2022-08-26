Second-Year RB Michael Carter Says Group Is 'Coming Along Great, but Needs to Keep Improving'

One of the younger guys in the group who has shown he can finish is rookie RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight. Knight signed as an undrafted free agent in May after three years at N.C. State where he had 2,286 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also had 337 receiving yards and 923 kickoff return yards with three returns for touchdowns. Knight has excelled in team practices during camp and rank fourthin the NFL through two preseason games with 119 kickoff return yards. While he may be new to some, Carter already knew Knight had NFL-caliber talent.

"I played him in college two times," said Carter, who played at North Carolina. "He's always been good. I still tell him to this day I can't believe he wasn't drafted because he's better than a lot of the running backs that were. He's continuing to improve, and he's got the biggest chip on his shoulder. He loves the game and when you love the game, when you respect the game, and you put time into it, it's like a girlfriend, you get what you want out of it."

While this young running back group has made strides in training camp, the Jets have their final preseason game, against the Giants on Sunday. HC Robert Saleh has been referring to the game as a "dress rehearsal" for the regular season and will have all starters play at least a quarter. Even though it's a preseason game, Carter has high expectations for himself and his teammates.