Sauce Gardner Looks Back a Little, Ahead a Lot Toward Jets-Patriots on Sunday

It doesn't matter that the Jets are better in many areas than they've been during these droughts, or that the Patriots are more desperate than usual after their 0-2 start, both losses at home and both without the Pats holding one second of a lead or a tied score with either the Eagles or the Dolphins.

But Sauce won't look back ... too much.

"We just treat every game pretty much the same for the most part. Football is football. But of course that's something we think about," he said. "That streak we haven't beat 'em, 14 games or something like that? I wasn't here, I don't think any of the coaches or players were here, so we can't really feel for the whole 14."

Gardner got some work done toward his NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor in the Patriots home-and-home last season. At MetLife, he had 1.5 tackles for loss in a Jets comeback that fell just short, 22-17. Three weeks later, he had an early PD and was getting ready to sauce it up in OT before Marcus Jones' last-minute punt return TD sent the Jets to a 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium.

"Most definitely, both of them were pretty frustrating," he said with a rueful smile at the memories. "I remember the first one, MC [Michael Carter II]'s touchdown got called back. People were like if that would've counted, we would've won. Then the other one, we were ready to go to overtime and they got the punt return.

"Yeah, it was really frustrating. But we had to put it in the past."

Saleh has another saying that has permeated the team's consciousness. It's about making the main thing the main thing. And some of the main things for Gardner, his defense and the Jets this week are to get back on the winning track, go to 2-0 in the AFC East for the first time since 2012, and in the process vanquish the Patriots. Losing streaks are definitely not the main thing.

But that doesn't mean Gardner can't take a quick look back while looking ahead.