Jets CB Sauce Gardner Stands Tall in Every Competition

In 16 games last season, Gardner (6-3, 200) totaled 57 tackles and 11 PDs. Since 2010, only 17 position players have made the Pro Bowl in each of their first two seasons. And Gardner is one of just six players named starters in each of their first two Pro Bowls. One of the NFL's most promising young stars, Gardner echoed the sentiments of QB Aaron Rodgers, who talked earlier this offseason about everything the Jets do needing a purpose.

"Let's stay focused on what we have going on in the building and that's how we're going to be able to achieve our ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl," Gardner said. "If we keep letting outside things affect us as players, coaches, whatever, that's not going to be good for business. But I'm extremely confident in the personnel, the players, my teammates, my brothers, my coaches, Tony Oden, my cornerbacks coach, Coach [Jeff] Ulbrich, my defensive coordinator, especially Coach [Robert] Saleh. Coach Saleh is a tremendous leader. He's from Michigan, so we have that connection there. He's always a guy I love to be around. I'm always picking his brain when it comes to football. He's helped me in so many ways — he just don't know about it."

After a 7-10 finish for a second consecutive season, Rodgers' return to the lineup will bolster the Jets' chances to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2010. While the offensive line needs remodeling and there will be other alterations on offense, Gardner leads a unit that finished as Pro Football Focus's top-rated defense.

"I've learned so much stuff from Aaron," Gardner. said. "It's a blessing just to be around him and see his work ethic, see the way he carries himself inside the building and outside the building. I know he's older than me but he's a great person to be around. He has a great sense of humor. I don't care about what nobody else said about him. I know when he came into to the Jets building, the Jets facility, he was a great guy, he was a great leader, and everyone gravitated toward him. I love that guy."

The Jets also love Gardner, although No. 1 can get a bit lonely on his island, at least during the regular season.