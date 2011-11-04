SARA: Sisterly Pas de Deux in London, Paris

After a weekend in Paris, we returned to London. One of my favorite memories of the trip was attending the ballet at the Royal Opera House. The show was Cinderella performed by the Royal Ballet. It was our first ballet ever and Cinderella is my favorite fairytale. The costumes and sets were absolutely stunning. Cinderella pique-turned across the stage with such elegance and grace. When Prince Charming and Cinderella danced together, it was one of the most beautiful dances I have ever seen. I felt like a little girl again. It was a definite highlight of our trip together.