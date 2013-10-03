Santonio Holmes' Availability Up in the Air

"I was just running down the field and my hamstring felt really tight," he said at a late-afternoon news conference today, "so I just decided I couldn't run anymore and stopped and walked off the field."

Four days later, he said, "It hurts." Asked whether it was a safe assumption that he'd be unable to play this week, he said, "I don't know right now. It's up to the trainers at this point."

Neither Holmes nor Hill participated in practice today, and while neither one has been ruled out for Monday night's primetime matchup in Atlanta, it's not looking too promising at the moment.

"You guys figure it out," head coach Rex Ryan told the media today during his post-practice news conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "Looks like they never practiced today."

This isn't the first time that an injury has threatened to keep Santonio out of a game this year. After rehabbing a foot injury throughout the offseason, it appeared as though he might not be ready for the regular-season opener vs. Tampa Bay. Yet he's been able to play in all four games, averaging 24.3 yards per catch on 10 receptions thus far, with the average the highest in the NFL among qualifying receivers.

Holmes doesn't feel frustrated by the injury-filled year, though. Instead, he's looking at the situation optimistically as something he has to deal with.

"I've made some really good friends in the trainer's room," he said with a smile. "The guys are always happy to see me in the morning, so it's been fun."